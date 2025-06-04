Pats Sign Second-Round Pick Charlie Leonard

June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2010-born defenceman Charlie Leonard to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Charlie and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL by signing his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Leonard brings good size, hard, physical game, combined with a good skillset to our team. We're excited about his future with our hockey club."

Leonard, 15, took home a lot of hardware during the 2024-25 season as the Calgary, Alta. product was named to the CSSHL U15 Second All-Star Team (BC), as well as to the John Reid Memorial Second All-Star Team, recording 34 points (7G-27A) in 34 games with Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep. The 6-foot-1, 192 lb. left-shot defenceman helped Delta's U15 program win a U15 Championship. Leonard was selected with the 46 th overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.







