Pats to Host Prince Albert Raiders in 2025 Home Opener on September 26
June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club will host the rival Prince Albert Raiders at the Brandt Centre in their 2025 home opener on Friday, September 26.
The Pats host the Raiders in their home opener for the eighth time in franchise history. The last time the Pats hosted the Raiders to begin their home schedule was October 2, 2021, winning 5-2.
The Pats will open the season on the road on Friday, September 19 in Swift Current against the Broncos. The Pats will then travel to Medicine Hat to take on the Tigers on Saturday, September 20.
Doors for the 2025 home opener will open at 6:00 p.m., with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. The Pats are excited to host a family friendly pre-game tailgate party that will include the following:
BBQ Activations Player Autographs K9 & Friends
Ticket packages, including flex packs, will be available on July 2. Single-game tickets will go on sale on August 4.
Tickets will be available exclusively at reginapats.com or through the Pats Business office via phone 306-522-PATS (7287) or in person at 1463 Albert Street Monday to Friday, 8:30AM - 4:30PM.
