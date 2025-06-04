Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Home Opener against Rebels

June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the home openers for all 23 teams for the 2025/2026 season.

This year, the Oil Kings will open host the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday, September 20 at 4 p.m. to kick off their home schedule.

This will mark the tenth time that the Oil Kings will begin their home schedule against the Rebels. Edmonton holds a record of 4-4-1-0 in those games. Last season, the Oil Kings kicked off their home schedule against the Calgary Hitmen with a 4-1 win.

The Oil Kings will visit Red Deer the night before on September 19 to take on the Rebels, opening the regular season.

Plans for the home opener, and tickets for the game will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to the Oil Kings social media channels for more information!

-

