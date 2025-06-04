Western Hockey League Announces Home Opening Dates for 2025-26 WHL Regular Season

June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today home opening dates for all 23 Clubs for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

The 2025 WHL Preseason schedule and complete 782-game WHL Regular Season schedule for 2025-26 will be announced the week of June 23.

The 2025-26 WHL Regular Season will officially begin Friday, September 19, with eight games on the calendar, highlighted by the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets welcoming the Spokane Chiefs to Prospera Place.

The defending WHL champion Medicine Hat Tigers will start the 2025-26 season Saturday, September 20, when they host the Regina Pats at Co-op Place.

The WHL's newest franchise - the Penticton Vees - will initiate a new B.C. Division rivalry on Friday, September 26, when they entertain the Rockets at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

After spending opening weekend on the road, the defending Western Conference champion Spokane Chiefs will return to Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, September 27, for a contest with their archrival Tri-City Americans.

The East Division champion Prince Albert Raiders will kick start the 2025-26 campaign with a classic home-and-home highway rivalry series with the Saskatoon Blades, beginning Friday, September 19, at the Art Hauser Centre in Hockeytown North before concluding Saturday, September 20, at SaskTel Centre in the Bridge City.

The B.C. Division champion Victoria Royals will return to the ice at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, September 19, when they play the Vees in Penticton's first WHL regular season game.

Reigning WHL Rookie of the Year Landon DuPont and the Everett Silvertips will take to home ice at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday, September 20, when they welcome the Wenatchee Wild for an all-U.S. Division showdown.

The Portland Winterhawks will return to home ice Saturday, October 25, following a series of renovations and upgrades to Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

2025-26 WHL Regular Season Home Opening Dates

Friday, September 19

Moose Jaw Warriors at Brandon Wheat Kings

Spokane Chiefs at Kelowna Rockets

Calgary Hitmen at Lethbridge Hurricanes

Saskatoon Blades at Prince Albert Raiders

Portland Winterhawks at Prince George Cougars

Edmonton Oil Kings at Red Deer Rebels

Regina Pats at Swift Current Broncos

Penticton Vees at Victoria Royals

Saturday, September 20

Red Deer Rebels at Edmonton Oil Kings

Wenatchee Wild at Everett Silvertips

Spokane Chiefs at Kamloops Blazers

Regina Pats at Medicine Hat Tigers

Brandon Wheat Kings at Moose Jaw Warriors

Prince Albert Raiders at Saskatoon Blades

Tri-City Americans at Seattle Thunderbirds

Penticton Vees at Vancouver Giants

Friday, September 26

Kelowna Rockets at Penticton Vees

Prince Albert Raiders at Regina Pats

Saturday, September 27

Edmonton Oil Kings at Calgary Hitmen

Tri-City Americans at Spokane Chiefs

Everett Silvertips at Wenatchee Wild

Saturday, October 4

Wenatchee Wild at Tri-City Americans

Saturday, October 25

Saskatoon Blades at Portland Winterhawks







Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.