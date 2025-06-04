Warriors to Host Wheat Kings for Home Opener

June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are slated to begin the 2025-2026 season with a home-and-home series against the Brandon Wheat Kings, the Western Hockey League announced today.

The Warriors will open the season in Brandon on September 19th before returning home to the Hangar for a rematch on September 20th.

The full schedule for the 2025-2026 season will be released during the week of June 23.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available for purchase at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.