Silvertips' 2025 Home Opener Set for Saturday, Sep. 20
June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will open up the 2025-26 season at home on Saturday, Sep. 20 at 6 p.m. against the Wenatchee Wild!
Everett finished the 2024-25 season 6-1-1 against the Wild, including a 3-0 shutout win on Dec. 8 and a 3-2 overtime victory on Mar. 22. The Silvertips would capture their 10th U.S. Division title and second Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record in the WHL.
All 34 regular season home games will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. The full 2025-26 schedule, including preseason games, will be released the week of June 23.
Season tickets are available, with deposits as low as $50.
