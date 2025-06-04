Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Sam Elliott to Scholarship & Development Agreement

Forward Sam Elliott with the Surrey Eagles

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2005-born forward Sam Elliott has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of White Rock, British Columbia, Elliott joins the organization after a two-year run with the Surrey Eagles in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The future Merrimack College Warrior appeared in only 22 games last season, missing four months after suffering an injury in the Eagles' season opener. He quickly made up for lost time after coming back, though, posting seven goals and nine assists, including the game-winning goal in his return January 22. After picking up an assist in his junior debut during the 2022-23 season, he was named Surrey's Scott Gomez Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season with 12 points in 46 games. He was an important part of the Eagles' run to their first Fred Page Cup championship in a decade, suiting up for 22 games in the BCHL playoffs.

"Sam is a veteran centerman who distributes the puck well, and can be used in all situations," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "Having his season shortened last year, his university wanted him to play another year of junior hockey, and we think he will be a great fit. Sam gives us stability at the center position, and he will also be a versatile player for Coach Nachbaur and his staff."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Sam Elliott on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

