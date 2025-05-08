Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mason Kraft from Victoria Royals
May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2007-born forward Mason Kraft from the Royals in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round selection in the 2027 draft. Kraft signed his Western Hockey League Scholarship & Development Agreement shortly before this week's draft.
A native of Moorhead, Minnesota, Kraft is the reigning Mr. Hockey in the state of Minnesota, racking up 95 points in 31 games during the Moorhead High School Spuds' run to their first-ever state championship. He ended the 2024-25 season on a 30-game point streak, with five points each in the Minnesota Class AA state quarterfinals against Lakeville South and its state championship victory against Stillwater. He notched 173 points, including 68 goals, over 88 appearances for the Spuds during a three-year varsity career, and served as his team's captain this past season after a year as an alternate captain in 2023-24.
The future Minnesota State University Maverick also brings eight games of junior experience with him to Wenatchee, suiting up for the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Cedar Rapids Roughriders and Sioux Falls Stampede this past season, plus three games for the Roughriders in the league's Clark Cup playoffs. Kraft also brings with him a strong family lineage in the sport, with his father Ryan playing 12 years of pro hockey in North America and Germany after a four-year run at the University of Minnesota.
The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Mason Kraft to the Wild family.
