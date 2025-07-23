Wenatchee Wild Hire Ethan Goldberg as Assistant Coach, Complete 2025-26 Coaching Staff

July 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce the hiring of Ethan Goldberg as the team's new assistant coach, completing the team's coaching staff for the 2025-26 season. A native of Green Oaks, Illinois, Goldberg comes to the Wild after a season as the Director of Player Development for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

"I want to thank Bliss [Littler], Chris [Clark] and Don [Nachbaur] for the opportunity," said Goldberg. "I'm really excited to be a part of the organization, and can't wait to get to work."

Goldberg brings extensive junior experience to the Wenatchee organization, spending nine years on USHL staffs for the Phantoms, Sioux City Musketeers and Tri-City Storm. He was noted for his success in guiding the Tri-City penalty kill over his five years in central Nebraska, helping the club win the USHL's Anderson Cup regular-season title in 2019 and overseeing the league's top penalty kill in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He also served on Sioux City's staff during its run to the Anderson Cup title in 2017.

"After a long process, I am excited to have Ethan join our staff," said Wenatchee head coach Don Nachbaur. "Ethan comes with USHL experience and is dedicated to making each player better. He will be trusted to help develop our forwards and energize our overall game. Along with Daniel Johnston and myself, we welcome Ethan to our coaching staff."

Additionally, he comes to the Wild with NCAA experience at Lake Forest College in Illinois and Bemidji State University in Minnesota, and two years of European coaching experience. Goldberg has one season under his belt as an assistant for the SaiPa club in Liiga, Finland's top professional hockey league, and another as head coach of Angers in Ligue Magnus, the top professional circuit in France.

"We are excited to have Ethan join our coaching staff with the Wenatchee Wild," said Wenatchee general manager Bliss Littler. "Ethan comes with a lot of junior and pro experience. We expect Ethan to fit right in and be able to hit the ground running."

Tickets for Wenatchee's Kids Day preseason game September 6 against the Tri-City Americans, and the team's home opener September 27 against the Everett Silvertips, are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets for those games, as well as 2025-26 season tickets, by phone at 509-888-7825 or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website, and its social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.