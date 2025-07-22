Wenatchee Wild Announce Hiring of Eric Williams as Goaltender Coach

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Williams to serve as the team's goaltender coach ahead of the 2025-26 season. A native of Langley, British Columbia, Williams has spent the last three seasons as a goaltender consultant for the British Columbia Hockey League's (BCHL) Chilliwack Chiefs.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to join the Wild organization," said Williams. "Having played in the U.S. Division in the WHL, I know how passionate the fans are for their team, and I want to come in and do the best job I can. The Wild have some great goalies on their roster and in their system. I can't wait to work with them and help them grow as goalies to achieve the highest level they can."

Williams built a decorated resume over a four-year playing career in the Western Hockey League with the Prince Albert Raiders and Spokane Chiefs from 2010 to 2014, earning 98 career wins and tying for 21 st on the league's career wins list. He briefly joined the Colorado Eagles' roster in the ECHL before embarking on a two-year collegiate run in Canada. He earned a spot on the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (now U Sports) National All-Rookie Team for the 2014-15 season, the first of his two seasons with the University of British Columbia.

Since then, Williams has lent his experience to West Vancouver Academy (now the North Shore Warriors) of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and the Valley West Giants of the British Columbia Elite Hockey League, as well as the last three years with Chilliwack in the BCHL. In two of his three seasons on the Chilliwack staff, the Chiefs have reached the Coastal Conference finals, with the club playing in the Fred Page Cup Final this past spring.

Williams also reunites with Wenatchee head coach Don Nachbaur, for whom he played in Spokane from 2011 to 2014. His 73 wins in a Chiefs uniform rank third on the team's all-time wins leaderboard.

"I am excited to have Eric join our staff," said Nachbaur. "Eric has built a very good reputation in the goaltending world & will relate well. He was a top goalie in the WHL and understands the necessary commitment to succeed. Along with Daniel Johnston and myself, we welcome Eric to our coaching staff."

"Coach Nachbaur is very excited to work with Eric," said Wenatchee general manager Bliss Littler. "Coach Williams comes with very good recommendations from people we trust. We look forward to have Coach Williams join our staff and help improve our goaltenders."

