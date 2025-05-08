2025 Draft Recap

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT - The Seattle Thunderbirds made 10 selections in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Along with two selections in the U.S Priority Draft.

U.S Priority Draft

The Seattle Thunderbirds made two selections this morning in the WHL U.S Priority draft.

With the 14th overall pick the Seattle Thunderbirds selected Cruise Armstrong, Right Wing from Mount St. Charles Academy 14U.

Armstrong appeared in 45 games for Mt. St. Charles, scoring 5 goals and 23 assists for 28 total points.

With their Second-round selection, 34th overall, the Seattle Thunderbirds selected Beckett Ertel, Center from Dallas Stars Elite 14U.

Ertel was a steady presence for Dallas, appearing in 36 games, scoring 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points.

WHL Prospects Draft

In the first round, 21st overall, the T-Birds selected Defensemen Brook Haile from the Calgary Northstars U15 AAA. In the 2024-25 season Haile played in 33 games with Calgary, and 4 games with Calgary's U18 team as well. Scoring 7 goals and 34 assists for 41 total points.

In the second round, 45th overall, the Thunderbirds selected Kane Nicholas, Center from BWC Academy U15 Prep. In the 2024-25 season Nicholas was no stranger to lighting the lamp, netting 21 goals and 41 assists for 62 points in only 35 regular season games, while also appearing in 3 playoff games for BWC where he recorded 3 assists.

In the Third round, 48th overall, the T-Birds selected Center Dylan Sherban from Edge School U15 Prep. Sherban played in 28 games with the the U15 prep team for Edge, while also making a 7-game appearance for Edge U17 Prep where he recorded 3 goals and 2 assists. For U15 prep Sherban tallied 30 points 12 goals and 18 assists.

With the 85th selection in the fourth round, the Thunderbirds selected Defenseman Carter Mackenzie from the Thompson Blazers. The towering D-Man played in 30 regular season games for the Blazers, and registered 22 points (7 goals and 15 assists). Mackenzie also played in 5 playoff games for Thompson, where he scored 2 goals and 2 assists for 4 points.

92nd overall in the fourth round, the Thunderbirds selected Defenseman Jackson Beggs also from BWC U15 Prep. The BC native appeared in 34 games for Burnby, registering 3 goals and 22 assists for 25 points. Beggs also suited up for 3 playoff games where he recorded 3 assists.

In the fifth round, 100th overall, the T-Birds selected Left Winger Brady Luttmerding from the Calgary Bison U15. In the 2024-25 Luttmerding played in 34 regular season games and 6 playoffs games registering 36 points in the regular season (15 goals, 21 assists) and 6 points in the post-season (4 goals, 2 assists).

Also, from the Calgary Bisons at 105th overall, the Thunderbirds selected Defenseman Chase Leonard. During the 2024-25 season thus far, Leonard has played in 32 games and scored 3 goals with 23 assists for 26 points.

For the third selection in the fifth round, the T-Birds selected Goalie Kelvin Gamlin from the Airdrie U15 AA Lightning, 114th overall. Gamlin played in 17 games with the Lighting and boasted a .930 save percentage, 2.99 GAA and a 7-4-5 record.

In the sixth round, 119th overall, the Thunderbirds picked Ebenezer Shaganya, right winger from Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Black. The Winnipeg native registered over a point per game in the 24-25 regular season. Playing in 32 games, netting 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points.

For the T-Birds final selection of the draft, 123rd overall, the Thunderbirds selected Jack Parsons, defenseman from Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA. During the 2024-25 season, Parsons played 30 games for the Oilers, scoring 3 goals with 6 assists for 9 points.

