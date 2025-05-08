Hitmen Select 11 in WHL Prospects Draft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen selected a total of 11 players at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, held online Thursday.

In all, the Hitmen selected six forwards, two defencemen and three goaltenders.

"We're really pleased with the balance we achieved, adding talent up front, on the blue line, and in goal," said Calgary Hitmen Director of Scouting Gary Michalick. "We're excited to bring these players to Calgary and see what they're all about."

"We were able to move up in the prospects draft to select Walker Filewich, who we believe was one of the premier goal scorers available," Michalick added. "Overall, it was a very successful day for our organization."

Rd Pick Player Pos. 2024-25 Team GP G A PTS

2 35 Walker Filewich C St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres 34 45 40 85

3 64 Kael Scott C OHA Edmonton U15 Prep 36 22 29 51

4 86 Donagh Esler- Twiss G Shawnigan Lake School U15 Prep 32 6 W 4.68 GAA .900 SV%

6 126 Benjamin Sorenson LD Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 14U 52 4 35 39

6 132 Trace Stephen RW Calgary CBHA U15 AAA Bisons 34 33 22 55

6 136 Trey Knudson LD

Okanagan (Colorado) 14U 20 4 7 11

7 159 Brayden Tucker RW OHA Edmonton U15 Prep 36 20 23 43

8 182 Jett Stone LW Airdrie U15 AAA Xtreme 34 16 19 35

9 205 Kaeden Plewes C Edmonton CAC U15 AAA 34 13 26 39

10 223 Josh Benjamin G Swift Current Broncos U15 AA 19 8 W 1.9 GAA .913 SV%

10 228 Jack Urtel G California Goldrush HC 14U 27 N/A 1.74 GAA 0.909 SV%

Players eligible for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft were 2010-born players, who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs.

