Kindel Selected 11th Overall by Penguins in 2025 NHL Draft

Los Angeles, CA - The Calgary Hitmen are proud to announce forward Ben Kindel has been drafted 11th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Kindel was drafted by Calgary in the 2022 WHL Prospects draft selected in the second round, 43rd overall. He had an impressive rookie season with the Hitmen finishing third in team scoring with 60 points (15g, 45a) in 68 games in the 2023-24 season. The product of Coquitlam BC is coming off career high season with 99 points (35g, 64a) in 65 games. The forward broke a 25 year-old franchise record completing a 23-game point streak.

"As an organization, we are very proud to have Ben selected in the 2025 NHL Draft," said General Manager Garry Davidson. "It's no surprise that Ben was taken this high with his exceptional hockey IQ and competitive nature. He continues to prove people wrong."

"This is an incredible achievement and marks the first step toward his goal of playing in the NHL."

Kindel joins teammate Tanner Howe who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL draft. The forward becomes the 14th Hitmen player drafted in the first round of the NHL draft, most recently following Carter Yakemchuk who went 7th overall in last year's Draft.

The 2025 NHL Draft continues tomorrow with rounds 2-7 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.







