Josh Ravensbergen Selected 30th Overall by San Jose Sharks at 2025 NHL Draft

June 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - A lifelong dream has become reality for Joshua Ravensbergen - he's officially an NHL Draft pick. The Prince George Cougars goaltender was selected 30th overall by the San Jose Sharks at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, making him the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars franchise history.

Ravensbergen, 18, becomes the first Cougar selected by San Jose since Marek Viedensky in 2009. Since joining the Cougars in the spring of 2023, the 6'6" southpaw has established himself as one of the premier goaltenders in the WHL. Over two full seasons, he posted a 59-17-5 record in 89 games, along with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. His 33 wins in the 2024-25 season ranked second among all WHL goaltenders.

The North Vancouver native's 59 career victories already rank fourth in Cougars history. Heading into the draft, Ravensbergen was ranked the top North American goaltender among all eligible netminders. He is the first Canadian goaltender to be selected in the first round since Carey Price.

For the Cougars, this marks the fifth consecutive season with at least one player selected in the NHL Draft - and the second straight year with a first-round pick, following Terik Parascak's selection by Washington in 2024.

The Prince George Cougars extend their heartfelt congratulations to Josh and the entire Ravensbergen family on this incredible accomplishment.







