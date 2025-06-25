Cougar Alumnus Zdeno Chara Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

June 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to congratulate alumnus Zdeno Chara on his induction into the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame. Chara becomes the first Prince George Cougar to receive this prestigious honour.

A native of Trencin, Slovakia, Chara played for the Cougars during the 1996-97 season, posting 22 points and 120 penalty minutes in 49 games, and helping lead the team to the Western Conference Final. He added eight points in 15 playoff games that spring.

Following his WHL career, Chara went on to an extraordinary NHL journey, appearing in a record 1,680 games for a defenceman, and collecting 209 goals, 471 assists, and 2,085 penalty minutes. His NHL career spanned stints with the New York Islanders (1997-2001, 2021-22), Ottawa Senators (2001-06), Boston Bruins (2006-20), and Washington Capitals (2020-21).

Chara's list of accolades is remarkable, highlighted by a Stanley Cup win with Boston in 2011. He was named to the NHL First All-Star Team three times (2004, 2009, 2014), the Second All-Star Team four times (2006, 2008, 2011, 2012), and was a six-time NHL All-Star.

On the international stage, Chara represented Slovakia in seven IIHF World Championships, winning silver in 2000 and 2012. He also appeared in three Olympic Games (2006, 2010, 2014), the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, and helped Team Europe win silver in 2016. He was honoured with the Golden Puck as Slovakia's Player of the Year six times.

The Prince George Cougars extend their heartfelt congratulations to Zdeno Chara and his family on this historic achievement.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.