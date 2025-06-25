Henri Ament Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips

June 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed forward Henri Ament to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Ament, an '07-born Orono, MN native, skated in 83 regular season games with Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep in 2024-25, accumulating 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points. He tacked on an additional two points in six playoff games, helping Shattuck St. Mary's to an 18U USA Hockey National Championship.

"It means a lot to officially sign with the Silvertips," said Ament. "This organization has built a culture of success, and there is a standard to uphold when you put on that jersey. The coaching staff truly cares about the players and creates an environment where you can get better every day. The WHL is a great league that develops its players, and I'm super excited to get started and play in front of the best fans in the league."

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Ament is committed to play NCAA Division-I hockey at Cornell University at the conclusion of his WHL tenure.

"We were pleased to add Henri to our protected list recently," explained general manager Mike Fraser, "and it's been exciting learning more about him and his family over the past few weeks. He will be a great fit in our organization and look forward to seeing him at training camp in August."

"Henri is a competitive forward who is difficult to play against and can contribute offensively," noted director of scouting Brooks Christensen. "We've been really impressed with his 200-foot game and are thrilled to have him as a Silvertip."

Henri Ament is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







