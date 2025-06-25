Twelve Winterhawks Prospects to Attend USA Hockey Player Development Camps

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize that 12 prospects have been selected to participate in USA Hockey's Player Development Camps this summer.

Forwards Stellan Gasseau, Jake Gustafson, Maverick McKinnon, Jordan Tran, defensemen Luke Christopherson, Max Dessner, Gavin Godbout, Will McLaughlin, Becker Wenkus, and goaltenders Tyler DiCarlo and Morgan Stickney were all named to their respective camps.

The 2025 USA Hockey Player Development Camps for boys kick off today, June 25, in Amherst, N.Y., and for girls on July 18 in Oxford, Ohio. The focus is on development while also serving as an evaluation tool for various international teams and tournaments.

Boys National 16 Camp (2009)

From June 25 to July 1, the USA Hockey Boys National 16 Player Development Camp will take place in Amherst, N.Y., for players born in 2009.

Members of this camp will be evaluated and selected to play for the U.S. Under-17 Select Team playing in the Four Nations Tournament from August 5 to August 9.

Winterhawks prospects attending include:

Luke Christopherson (signed)

Tyler DiCarlo (signed)

Max Dessner

Jordan Tran

Becker Wenkus

Boys National 17 Festival (2008)

From July 7 to July 13, the USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival will be held in Amherst, N.Y., for players born in 2008.

Members of this camp will be evaluated and selected to attend the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp, where they will eventually have the opportunity to play for the U.S. Under-18 Select Team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup from August 11 to August 16 in Europe.

Winterhawks prospects attending include:

Jake Gustafson (signed)

Will McLaughlin (signed)

Luke Wilfley (signed)

Boys National 15 Camp (2010)

From July 16 to July 21, the USA Hockey Boys National 15 Player Development Camp occurs at The Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y., for players born in 2010.

The camp is focused on both on and off-ice activities designed to drive training and competition. While games will be played, there is no official tournament.

Winterhawks prospects attending include:

Stellan Gasseau

Gavin Godbout

Maverick McKinnon

Girls Under-18 Women's National Team Festival (2008-2010)

From August 3 to August 9, the USA Hockey Under-18 Women's National Team Festival happens in Lake Placid, N.Y., for players born in 2008, 2009, or 2010.

This camp is an evaluation-based one to determine players who will advance to compete against Canada as a member of the U18 Select Series Team.

Winterhawks prospect Morgan Stickney is scheduled to attend.







