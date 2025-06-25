Spokane Chiefs Team up with Avista to Give Back
June 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Each season, $25 per Spokane Chiefs power play goal scored is donated to Avista's Project Share, a donation-based program that helps keeps homes warm through crisis situations like a sudden loss of income, expensive medical costs, malfunctioning heating equipment and other unforeseen circumstances that deplete available funds and make it difficult to pay household energy costs.
Learn more at myavista.com.
