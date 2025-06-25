Spokane Chiefs Team up with Avista to Give Back

June 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Each season, $25 per Spokane Chiefs power play goal scored is donated to Avista's Project Share, a donation-based program that helps keeps homes warm through crisis situations like a sudden loss of income, expensive medical costs, malfunctioning heating equipment and other unforeseen circumstances that deplete available funds and make it difficult to pay household energy costs.

