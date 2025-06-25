2025 NHL Draft Profile: Ryan Miller

Ryan Miller started his NHL Draft-eligible season red-hot, with points in five of his first eight games. Despite missing 18 games due to injury, Miller doubled his point production from his rookie season with the Portland Winterhawks. In 50 games, the Medicine Hat, Alberta, native registered 16 goals, 15 assists, and 31 points during the 2024-25 campaign.

Miller brings more than just production on the ice. His maturity is beyond his years and was recognized by head coach Kyle Gustafson, who named him one of Portland's alternate captains. This marked the first time in over 20 years that a 17-year-old had served as an alternate captain for the Winterhawks.

With an increased role in his second season in the Rose City, Miller was a key member of the penalty kill and power play units. His versatility enabled him to be deployed in various positions on the power play, depending on the matchup or situation.

As a responsible 200-foot player, Miller brought consistency and a never-quit approach to the defensive side of his game. In tight areas or 50/50 puck battles, more often than not, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward emerged with possession.

Miller plays with a sense of poise, and that was on full display in both the regular season and the 2025 WHL Playoffs. He scored the game-winning goal against the Prince George Cougars on October 5, 2024, with only three seconds left in regulation. Then, in Game Four against the Cougars in the first round of the playoffs, he forced overtime with a goal 24 seconds left on the clock; Portland went on to win in double overtime.

When he returns for his third season with the Winterhawks, Miller is expected to play an even bigger role and will be a top-six forward all season.

NHL Central Scouting ranked him 60th among North American skaters on its final rankings. Miller also appears on other draft rankings: 66th by DobberProspects, 96th by Daily Faceoff, 112th by Elite Prospects, and 132th by McKeen's Hockey.







