Two T-Birds Selected in the First Round

June 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Two Seattle Thunderbirds heard their named called today in the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

T-Birds rookie blueliner Radim Mrtka was the first to hear his name called, being selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the 9th overall pick in round one of the Entry Draft. The Havlickuv Czech native suited up for 43 games for the T-Birds, netting 3 goals and 32 assists for 35 points in the regular season. The towering Defenseman also appeared in 6 playoff games, adding 3 assists.

Secondly, T-Birds Captain Braeden Cootes was selected by Vancouver Canucks with the 15th overall pick. Cootes led the T-Birds in scoring this year with 63 points in 60 games (26 goals, 37 assists). Cootes Captained team Canada in this year's IIHF U18 World Championship, leading team Canada to its third straight gold medal.

More T-Birds could hear their named called tomorrow, with players such as Matej Pekar, Sawyer Mayes, Antonio Martorana still being available for selection.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.