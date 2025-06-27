Kamloops Blazers Add to Hockey Operations

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have added to their hockey operations staff in a number of areas ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

The hockey club has added Athletic Therapist, Taylor Cochrane to the team. Cochrane has spent the past three seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with Bonnyville and Camrose as the Athletic Therapist and Equipment Manager. She will join the Blazers full-time over the summer.

Goaltending Coach Dan De Palma has been promoted to the position of Director of Goaltending Development. De Palma will continue his role as goaltending coach and will oversee all aspects of goaltending as he enters his 17th season with the hockey club.

Dan will be assisted by the addition of Goaltending Consultant / BC Scout Lucas Gore as well as Goaltending Consultant Bailey De Palma.

Gore, who is a Kamloops native, joins the Blazers after five seasons as a Goaltending Coach with the Spokane Chiefs. He has extensive experience at the position playing four seasons in the WHL between 2008 and 2011.

The hockey club has added Mike DeAngelis as Head U.S. Scout and Alec Rudh as a Minnesota Scout. DeAngelis is a Kamloops native who resides in Arizona. He has coached in the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes program for a number of seasons.

B.C. Scout Saylor Preston has added the title of Director of Hockey Strategy to his portfolio. Preston will continue his scouting role as well as add further analysis in regards to drafting and planning through data and research.

The Kamloops Blazers would like to welcome the new additions and congratulate the promotions among the hockey operations staff.







