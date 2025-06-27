Wenatchee Wild Congratulate Eight Prospects on Selections to USA Hockey National Development Camps

June 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are proud to announce that eight of the team's prospects have been selected to participate in USA Hockey National Development Camps this summer, starting with the Boys' National 16 Player Development Camp, currently underway in Amherst, New York.

2009-born goaltender Mark Djomo (Flower Mound, Texas) and forward Gunnar Conboy (Lakeville, Minn.) have been selected to the Boys' National 16 Player Development Camp, which will be used in part to evaluate and select players for the U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team to compete in the Four Nations Tournament in Plymouth, Michigan this August. Djomo was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Hitmen this past winter, while Conboy was selected by the Wild in the second round of the 2024 U.S. Priority Draft.

2008-born forwards Mathias Silaban (Arvada, Colo.), T.J. Hale (West Fargo, N.D.) and Cole Bumgarner (Shakopee, Minn.) have been chosen for the Boys' 17 National Festival, scheduled for July 7 to 13. Players at this event will be evaluated for participation in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp and, eventually, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this August in Czechia and Slovakia. Silaban earned a slot on Wenatchee's 50-player protected list earlier this year and signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Wild last month, while Hale was added to Wenatchee's list last year, and Bumgarner was taken by the club in the first round of the 2023 U.S. Priority Draft.

Three 2025 Wild draft picks have also been selected to participate in the Boys' National 15 Camp, set for July 16 to 21. 2010-born forwards Jake Mintenko (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Owen Kraft (Moorhead, Minn.) and Avery Hanowski (Rosemount, Minn.) were chosen for this year's event in New York. Mintenko and Kraft earned Wenatchee's first- and second-round U.S. Priority Draft selections, while Hanowski was taken by the Wild in the 11 th round of the WHL Prospects Draft.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely congratulate all eight players on their selections to this summer's USA Hockey National Development Camps, and wish them the best at these prestigious events.







