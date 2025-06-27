NHL DRAFT: Lakovic Selected 27th Overall by Washington Capitals

June 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Washington Capitals have selected Moose Jaw Warriors' forward Lynden Lakovic 27th overall at the 2025 NHL Draft presented by Upper Deck.

"He's got all the skill to make plays in big moments," said Head Coach Mark O'Leary while speaking to Jeff Marek and Pierre McGuire on The Sheet Draft Show. "I know there's pressure on a big guy to be physical, but I really think that he's physical in his own way. He uses his size and his reach so well, and he's certainly not afraid."

Lakovic led the Moose Jaw Warriors in scoring this season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points through 47 games.

After returning from injury in February, Lakovic was named the 37th Captain in franchise history.

In 153 regular-season WHL games, Lakovic has tallied 47 goals and 57 assists for 104 points. Through 30 career WHL playoff games, Lakovic added eight goals and three assists for eleven points.

To Ailish Forfar on the Sportsnet Draft Show, Lakovic said, "It feels amazing. It's just so much relief. I've been waiting for this moment forever now, and to be picked by such a great organization in Washington, I couldn't be happier right now."

Lakovic is expected to attend the Washington Capitals' Development Camp coming up this summer.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.