Rockets Name Legendary WHL Coach Don Hay as Associate Coach; Martin Named Head Coach

June 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are pleased to announce that legendary Western Hockey League coach Don Hay has been hired as the team's Associate Coach. The organization has also officially removed the interim tag from Derrick Martin, who will now serve as the Rockets' Head Coach on a full-time basis.

A Coaching Legend Joins the Rockets

Don Hay stands as one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in the history of Canadian junior hockey. Over a career spanning four decades, Hay has cemented himself as a WHL icon with a reputation for championship-calibre leadership, elite player development, and program-building excellence.

With a WHL-record 750 regular season victories, Hay has served as Head Coach for the Kamloops Blazers, Tri-City Americans, and Vancouver Giants and held coaching roles at the NHL and AHL levels. His accolades include:

Four Memorial Cup Championships (1992 as Assistant Coach |1994, 1995, 2007 as Head Coach)

Six WHL Championships (1986, 1990, 1992 as Assistant Coach | 1994, 1995, 2006 as Head Coach)

Two WHL Coach of the Year Awards (1999, 2009)

One-Time WHL Executive of the Year (1999)

Induction into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame (2008)

All-time leader in WHL coaching wins (achieved in 2018 with 750 wins)

Hay's reputation extends beyond league accolades; his influence has touched multiple generations of elite players who have advanced to the NHL and international competition under his guidance. His teams have been known for their discipline, structure, and relentless competitive drive. Hay also served as Head Coach of Team Canada at the 1995 IIHF World Junior Championship, leading the team to an undefeated 7-0 record and a gold medal. He later captured another gold medal as Head Coach of Canada's U18 program in 2013.

Following time in the NHL as Head Coach of the Phoenix Coyotes (1996-97) and Calgary Flames (2000-01), and assistant coaching stints with the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks, Hay returned to junior hockey and resumed his WHL dominance. His most recent coaching roles include Associate Coach with the Kamloops Blazers (2022-2025) and the Portland Winterhawks (2018-2022).

Hay's addition brings a generational level of experience and success to Kelowna's bench, further solidifying the organization's commitment to competing at the highest level and fostering the next wave of NHL-calibre talent.

Derrick Martin Officially Named Head Coach

The Rockets also confirmed that Derrick Martin will continue to lead the team as Head Coach after serving in an interim capacity since January 2024.

Martin was originally hired as an Assistant Coach in the summer of 2024 and was elevated to Interim Head Coach midway through the 2024-25 season. His promotion came at a pivotal point for the organization, following significant roster changes and a desire for a fresh voice behind the bench. In a short span, Martin stabilized the team and brought a renewed sense of structure and accountability.

Prior to joining the Rockets, Martin served as General Manager and Head Coach of the Camrose Kodiaks (AJHL) during the 2023-24 season. Before Camrose, Martin served as Head Coach of Okanagan Hockey Academy Edmonton's U15 and U16 Prep teams, where he played a key role in developing high-end prospects within the CSSHL. His ability to teach and develop elite players in a structured environment quickly caught the attention of organizations at the next level.

Martin also spent four seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL), contributing to what was one of the league's most consistent and successful programs. During his time with the Saints, he was part of multiple deep playoffs runs including an AJHL Championship in 2018 and a loss in the league finals the following year.

Martin also spent time with Hockey Alberta where he led Team Alberta to a gold medal at the 2024 WHL Cup, guiding a roster that included current Rockets prospects Owen Hayden and Nathan Cole.

Now entering his first full season as Head Coach of the Rockets, Martin is viewed as one of the WHL's bright, up-and-coming coaching minds. His leadership will be instrumental as the organization looks to contend for a championship on home ice.

With Derrick Martin and Don Hay leading the bench, the Rockets are fully committed to building a contender in the lead-up to the 2026 Memorial Cup, which will be hosted in Kelowna.

The 2026 Memorial Cup in Kelowna will be Don Hay's ninth Memorial Cup, having won four of the previous eight. He most recently went to the Memorial Cup as an Associate Coach for the Rockets rivals, the Kamloops Blazers, in 2023 when they hosted.







