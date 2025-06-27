Cougars Claim 2005-Born Forward Kooper Gizowski off WHL Waivers
June 27, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today that the team has claimed 2005-born forward Kooper Gizowski off WHL waivers.
Gizowski, 20, brings four seasons of WHL experience, having suited up for the Lethbridge Hurricanes (2023-2025) and Spokane Chiefs (2021-2023). In the 2024-25 season, he registered 35 points (17G-18A) over 63 games, and followed it up with a strong playoff showing, collecting nine points (5G-4A) and a +7 rating.
"We're very excited to add a player like Kooper to our lineup," said Lamb. "He's a proven veteran in our league who brings scoring ability and valuable experience."
The 5'10" forward from Edmonton, AB, has appeared in 239 career WHL games, totalling 97 points (48G-49A). In postseason play, he has suited up in 21 career games, recording nine points (5G-4A).
The Cougars are thrilled to welcome Kooper and the Gizowski family to Prince George and the organization.
