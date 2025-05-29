Moose Jaw Warriors Holiday Inn Express Development Camp Starts Today

May 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are hosting 30 of the organization's top prospects for the 2025 Moose Jaw Warriors Holiday Inn Express Development Camp starting tomorrow.

In addition to all twelve prospects selected during the 2025 Prospects Draft and the 2025 US Priority Draft, this weekend will also welcome in prospects from the 2007, 2008, and 2009 age groups.

Prospects will have three ice sessions in addition to fitness testing and video sessions. Prospect's parents will also have the chance to familiarize themselves with Moose Jaw, Temple Gardens Centre, and Vanier Collegiate, the Warriors' education partner.

Darlene Geib and the staff at Holiday Inn Express Moose Jaw say they are happy to support this year's Development Camp and are excited to help welcome the Warriors' prospects to Moose Jaw for a fun and productive few days of training.

The on-ice sessions will be held from 2-3:30 pm on Friday and on Saturday from 9-10:30 am and 3:30-5 pm. Skates will be held at the Barkman Arena in Caronport. All ice times are open to the public.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.