2nd Overall US Priority Draft Pick Thompson Excited and Honoured to be Selected by Warriors

May 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - RJ Thompson, second overall selection at the 2025 US Priority Draft, says he is excited and honoured to have been selected by the Warriors.

Thompson, originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, spent time in Seattle while he was growing up and was exposed to the WHL through the Seattle Thunderbirds and former-WHL players Scott Eansor, and his now favourite NHL player, Mathew Barzal.

"Watching [Barzal] with the Thunderbirds, [I] grew up loving his game," said Thompson. "The way he skated, you could just see he was going to be a special player, [and I] just loved watching him play."

Last season with the Detroit Little Caesars U14 AAA team, Thompson registered 28 goals and 24 assists for 52 points through 20 games. With the team at Nationals, Thompson added six goals and two assists for eight points through five games.

In the 2024-2025 season, Thompson ranked third in scoring throughout the entire Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA).

"I would describe myself as a 200-foot centreman, who is very offensively gifted," said Thompson. "[I'm] a hardworking player who hates to lose and would do anything it takes to win."

With the Western Canada Prime U15 team at the World Select Internationals, Thompson tallied three goals and 10 assists for 13 points through six games. He ranked second in team scoring.

"I always try to play like Sidney Crosby. [He's] a very skilled forward, a 200-foot centreman, who loves to win," said Thompson. "But, I think at this point, I try to play like a young Jonathan Toews who has that 200-foot centreman, but is very offensively gifted too... Those two guys, I've grown up watching and [they're] definitely who I try to model my game after."

During his time with Little Caesars U14 AAA team, Thompson's Head Coach was retired-NHL player, Ryan Kesler. In addition to the opportunity to learn from his teammates and other coaches, Thompson says that learning from a former-player who is also a 200-foot centreman has helped him continue to develop his game.

"He's truly a great coach ... he helped me really learn the game," said Thompson. On what Thompson has learned the most from Kesler, Thompson says learning about the little details it takes to be a 200-foot centreman has been the most impactful.

"[Some of those details are] just always being behind the puck, being in that area where you can always help out your [defence], being in a position to go super fast forward, but just timing everything and being in a great spot," said Thompson.

"[Off-ice] he's shown me how hard you have to work on a day-to-day basis," said Thompson. "He showed all of us what it takes to win... [and the importance of] being a good person."

Thompson will get his first look at Moose Jaw at the end of May when he and others from the 2025 Draft Class attend the Moose Jaw Warriors Development Camp sponsored by Moose Jaw Holiday Inn Express.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.