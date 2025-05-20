Hurricanes Acquire Fabrizi from Raiders
May 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the acquisition of 2005-born defenceman Matteo Fabrizi and a seventh-round draft pick in 2026 from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2028 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.
Fabrizi, 20, was originally drafted by the Red Deer Rebels in the second-round (31st overall) in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. The St. Albert, AB, product has skated in 226 regular season games with the Rebels and Raiders totaling 41 points (12g-29a) along with 242 penalty minutes in his career while adding two goals in 34 career playoff games.
The 6 '6, 235-pound left-shot defenceman amassed 12 points (3g-9a) along with 61 penalty minutes split between Red Deer and Prince Albert during the 2024-2025 season. Fabrizi was acquired by the Raiders prior to the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline and collected four points (1g-3a) along with 18 penalty minutes in 29 games before adding 12 penalty minutes in 11 post-season games with Prince Albert.
Fabrizi joins the Hurricanes as their lone overage defenceman for the 2025-2026 season.
Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.
Western Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2025
- Hurricanes Acquire Fabrizi from Raiders - Lethbridge Hurricanes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lethbridge Hurricanes Stories
- Hurricanes Acquire Fabrizi from Raiders
- Peters Not to Return as Head Coach
- McCutcheon Commits to Quinnipiac University
- Port Signs Pro Contract in Czechia
- Hurricanes Sign Maloney