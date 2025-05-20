Hurricanes Acquire Fabrizi from Raiders

May 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the acquisition of 2005-born defenceman Matteo Fabrizi and a seventh-round draft pick in 2026 from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2028 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

Fabrizi, 20, was originally drafted by the Red Deer Rebels in the second-round (31st overall) in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. The St. Albert, AB, product has skated in 226 regular season games with the Rebels and Raiders totaling 41 points (12g-29a) along with 242 penalty minutes in his career while adding two goals in 34 career playoff games.

The 6 '6, 235-pound left-shot defenceman amassed 12 points (3g-9a) along with 61 penalty minutes split between Red Deer and Prince Albert during the 2024-2025 season. Fabrizi was acquired by the Raiders prior to the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline and collected four points (1g-3a) along with 18 penalty minutes in 29 games before adding 12 penalty minutes in 11 post-season games with Prince Albert.

Fabrizi joins the Hurricanes as their lone overage defenceman for the 2025-2026 season.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2025

Hurricanes Acquire Fabrizi from Raiders - Lethbridge Hurricanes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.