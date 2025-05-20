Hitmen Sign Defenceman Ben MacBeath

May 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have signed 2008-born defenceman Ben MacBeath to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

MacBeath's rights were acquired by Calgary in a six piece transaction with the Kelowna Rockets earlier this month. The Calgary Native spent the 2024-25 season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL where he registered 34 points (4g, 30a) in 53 games in his first season of junior. Prior to that, the 17 year-old played for the Edge School U18 Prep where he put up 29 points in 26 games. MacBeath is currently committed to the University of Denver (NCAA).

"Ben is two-way defenseman with length, mobility, and hockey sense. We believe he can step into our lineup and contribute meaningful minutes after a very successful season as a 16 year-old." said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson "We are thrilled to welcome Ben back home to Calgary."

Ben MacBeath - DEFENCE

HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB

DOB: March 4, 2008

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 180 lbs

SHOOTS: Left

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS

2024-25 Salmon Arm Silverbacks BCHL 53 4 30 34

2023-24 Edge School U18 Prep CSSHL U18 26 6 23 29

2022-23 Yale Hockey Academy CSSHL U15 28 7 36 43







Western Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.