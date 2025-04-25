Hitmen Named WHL Scholastic Team of the Year

April 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have earned the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season, the Western Hockey League announced Thursday.

The Calgary Hitmen implemented innovative educational initiatives during the 2024-25 season, emphasizing flexibility and academic excellence. Calgary introduced an online learning model to allow players to continue their studies in their home provinces or states while receiving in-person support at the Saddledome.

"Our goal each season is to win championships on the ice, but we also recognize the significant importance and value of building people through academics and community away from the arena." said Calgary Hitmen Vice President Mike Moore.

"We are extremely grateful for this award and recognize the commitment required, from our academic advisor to our hockey operations and to our players for their dedication each day to reach their maximum academic potential." continued Moore. "A special thank you should be extended to Dick McDougall and Bernie Bajnok for their commitment to delivering academic excellence to all Hitmen players."

The Hitmen achieved an overall high school academic average of 88 percent across 45 courses. High school graduates participated in an in-person course at St. Mary's University with a 100 percent completion rate, while others continued their post-secondary studies through Athabasca University. Post-secondary students maintained strong academic performance with a 'B' average in their coursework.

This is the second time the Calgary Hitmen have been named the WHL Scholastic Team of the Year after first claiming the honour in 2013-14.

The WHL Scholastic Team of the Year Award was renamed in honour of Jim Donlevy, longtime WHL Director, Education Services, who passed away in August 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. This marks the fifth occasion on which the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy will be presented to a WHL Club since its dedication.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.