Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of 2009-Born Goaltender Mark Djomo to Scholarship & Development Agreement

April 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Goaltender Mark Djomo

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: T1EHL) Goaltender Mark Djomo(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: T1EHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2009-born goaltender Mark Djomo has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Farmers Branch, Texas, Djomo is in his third year with the Dallas Stars Elite AAA program, playing this past season for its 16-and-Under team.

"(The staff) has been very good to me. It's the way they care about their prospects - they've been very kind and very open to reach out to," said Djomo. "I want people to see that I'm willing to work hard night in and night out, no matter what the situation is."

Djomo has constantly impressed in his time with the Dallas program, leading them to USA Hockey national tournaments in each of his three seasons there. This past season, he finished with a 21-3 record, a 2.45 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage, and led the 16U team to its second national tournament in as many years. He led the Stars Elite 14U team to back-to-back national tournaments, with 34 wins and a 1.89 goals-against average last season to go with another .929 save percentage. Those marks have gotten him noticed across the sport, earning him a coveted slot at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's U17 evaluation camp last month.

"Mark is one of the top 2009-born goaltending prospects in the U.S., as he was one of four goaltenders that participated in the NTDP's top 40 2009 birth-year camp held in Plymouth, Michigan," said Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He is a smart goaltender who reads the play well, and combines explosiveness and elite hockey sense to be highly effective. Mark is a very focused young man who will continue to have success in hockey and the classroom."

He says he has played the sport since he was 6 years old, first stepping onto the ice on a school field trip. Djomo says he prides himself on his skating ability, especially his ability to move laterally across the net, and especially looks forward to further developing the mental side of his game and building his skills in a professional environment.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Mark Djomo on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

