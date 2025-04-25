Broncos Congratulate Zach Franko on New Coaching Opportunity

April 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to congratulate Assistant Coach Zach Franko (Winnipeg, MB) on his new coaching opportunity in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League as Head Coach & General Manager of the Winnipeg Monarchs.

Franko spent the 2024-25 season in Swift Current supporting the team on and off the ice. Helping guide the Broncos to a 34-29-1-2 record and a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Zach took the time to speak with the Broncos and thanks them for giving him an opportunity to grow as a coach in the WHL.

"I'd like to thank the City of Swift Current, Taras (McEwen), Chad (Leslie) and the whole organization for my time with the Broncos," he says. "This organization is first class and I've learnt so much and built so many life long relationships that I will cherish for a long long time. Being apart of the WHL is a huge honour and has built me into the person I am today but the biggest thank you I have is to the players. That is a special group and are so dedicated and driven for success and made it such a pleasure to be around each & every day!"

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie lauds Franko's frame of work and wishes him the best back home in Winnipeg in the MJHL.

"Zach did a terrific job with our players on a day to day basis," he says. "His relationships with our players and commitment to development were valued and will be missed. We wish him well in his new endeavour."

The entire Swift Current Broncos organization would like to thank Zach for all of his hard work and dedication to the hockey club and wish him and his wife Emma all the best with the Monarchs.

A search for a new Assistant Coach will begin immediately for the 2025-26 season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.