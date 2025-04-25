2024-2025 Prince George Cougars Awards: Dan Hamhuis Award (Most Valuable Players): Josh Ravensbergen

April 25, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







The Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2024-2025 season.

And then there was one. The final award of the 2024-25 season is the Dan Hamhuis Most Valuable Player Award, and this year's recipient is goaltender Josh Ravensbergen.

Ravensbergen had a terrific sophomore season, posting a 33-13-2-1 record in over 50 games. His 33 wins ranked second in the WHL. He also became the sixth-fastest goaltender in WHL history (Internet Era) to reach 40 career wins. Recently, Ravensbergen was ranked as the top North American goaltender among all draft-eligible goalies.

The Dan Hamhuis Award is named in honour of former Cougar Dan Hamhuis, who played four seasons in Prince George from 1998 to 2002. He appeared in 247 career regular season games, recording 34 goals and 122 assists for 156 points. In 2002, Hamhuis was named both the WHL Top Defenceman and WHL Player of the Year, and also received the CHL Top Defenceman award.

Hamhuis went on to play over 1,100 NHL games across 16 seasons with the Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, and Dallas Stars. He also won Olympic gold with Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, and was recently inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame.

