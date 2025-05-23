A Long Time Coming - Riley Ashe Joins Prince George Cougars

May 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - It's been quite the journey for the newest member of the Prince George Cougars, Riley Ashe. The 2006-born forward has officially signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

Before joining the Cougars, Ashe built a diverse junior hockey resume, spending time in both the SJHL with the Melfort Mustangs and the BCHL with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. He also holds an NCAA scholarship to play college hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Originally selected by the Cougars in the third round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Ashe is now making the jump to the WHL following recent changes to NCAA eligibility rules. "I'm so excited to join Prince George and become a Cougar. It really has been a long time coming," said Ashe. "Spending my time in the BCHL, I didn't really think of the WHL, but with the rule change, the opportunity came up-and I'm excited for it."

Ashe is coming off a strong 2024-25 season with the Silverbacks, where he recorded 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 51 games, along with 59 penalty minutes. He said conversations with the Cougars' coaching staff played a key role in his decision. "It was great to meet them. Everything they said, we saw eye to eye on, which was awesome and made the decision even more exciting."

Another factor that drew Ashe to Prince George? The team's recent success. "I guess I can say 'we' now," he said with a smile. "We've had a lot of success over the last couple of seasons, and I've kept close tabs on the team. I hope I can help contribute to even more wins this year."

Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds believes fans are going to enjoy what Ashe brings to the table. "Riley will bring a savvy veteran presence to our team," said Simmonds. "He plays a strong, two-way, 200-foot game, and we expect him to have a significant impact on our forward group next season. We're thrilled to have him join the organization at this point in his career."

When asked to describe his playing style, Ashe kept it simple: "I think I'm a fast forward who isn't afraid to play physical and gritty. I take a lot of pride in my two-way game."

