Edwards Signs AHL Contract with Penguins

May 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that 2004-born forward Brayden Edwards has signed a two-year American Hockey League contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edwards, 20, was acquired by the Hurricanes in January of 2022 from the Winnipeg ICE. The Abbotsford, BC, product was drafted in the sixth-round (127th overall) by the ICE in the 2019 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. He appeared in 247 career WHL games with the 'Canes and ICE. Edwards skated in 236 regular season games with the Hurricanes amassing 199 points (82g-117a) along with 120 penalty minutes. He added another 24 points (10g-14a) along with 30 penalty minutes in 28 career post-season games.

The 6 '1, 188-pound forward served as an alternate captain for the Hurricanes for two seasons. Edwards had a career- high 77 points (31g-46a) along with 42 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating during the 2024-2025 season. He added 17 points (6g-11a) and 18 penalty minutes in 16 playoff games helping the 'Canes to the Eastern Conference Championship Series. He led Lethbridge in post-season points while finishing second during the regular season. Edwards matched his career-high with 31 goals in 2024-2025 becoming the first Hurricane to score 30-or-more goals in consecutive seasons since Dylan Cozens.

Edwards finished his Hurricanes career sitting tied for 23rd in all-time games played (236), 21st all-time in goals (82), tied for 25th all-time in assists (117) and finishing tied for 24th in all-time points (199) in Hurricanes history. He was named the Hurricanes Hardest Working Player in 2023-2024 while being named a co-winner of the Most Valuable Player in 2024- 2025.

Edwards will join the AHL Penguins for the 2025-2026 season.

