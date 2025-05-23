Royals Sign Timofei Runtso to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
May 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2007-born defenseman Timofei Runtso to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The 6'2, 187 lbs. defenseman hailing from Marine del Ray, California, most recently played for the St. Cloud Norseman in the NAHL, putting up eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 53 games played. A product of the Los Angeles Jr. Kings AAA program where he scored 95 points (34 goals, 61 assists) in three years, Runtso is committed to playing Division 1 hockey at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
