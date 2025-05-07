Royals Acquire Max Finley, Ryder Ellis, and a 2025 Fourth Round Pick in Exchange for Mathieu Lajoie and Two Draft Picks

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have acquired defenseman Ryder Ellis, forward Max Finley, and the 2025 fourth round pick, 88th overall, from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for forward Mathieu Lajoie, a 2025 fifth round pick, 115th overall pick, and Saskatoon's seventh-round selection in 2028.

Max Finley, standing at 6'0, 176 lbs., hails from Kelowna, B.C. The 2007-born forward has appeared in 103 WHL games where he has scored 11 points (four goals, seven assists). "Max is a player who we have a followed for some time" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He is hard to play against and we feel like he has lots of room to grow his game".

Ryder Ellis, a 6'6, 190 lbs. defenseman from Meadow Lake, SK, joins the Royals after his first season in the WHL which saw him score six assists in 59 games. "Ryder is a steady defenseman that will add size and mobility to our group" says Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger.

