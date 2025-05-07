T-Birds Recap, 2025 Expansion Draft and WHL 1st Round Prospects Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds selected 21st overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. Along with a trade in this year's WHL Expansion Draft, held for leagues newest club, the Penticton Vees.

From the Seattle Thunderbirds the Penticton Vees selected 2006 born Forward Diego Johnson. With the selection of Johnson, Seattle will receive a 2026 4th round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft.

With the 21st overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Seattle Thunderbirds selected Brook Haile, Defenseman from the Calgary NorthStars.

Haile appeared in 33 games for the Northstars, scoring 7 goals and 34 assists for 41 total points. While also suiting up for 4 games for the Northstars U18 AAA team.

"Brook is a talented, elite skating defenseman who will really fit in with our group," said Director of player personnel Craig Goebel. "He will be a fixture to our powerplay for years to come, and thunderbirds fans will be excited to watch him."

The remainder of the WHL draft will be held tomorrow after the conclusion of the U.S Priority draft (beginning at 8am, PST, fans can stream it live on Victory+ for free).

In the U.S Priority draft, the T-Birds hold the 14th and the 34th overall selections.

With the remainder of the WHL Prospects Draft the T-Birds currently have 13 selections, ranging from the second round to the tenth round. These picks are 45th, 48th, 85th, 92nd, 100th, 105th, 114th, 119th, 123rd, 157th, 169th, 192nd, and 215th.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.