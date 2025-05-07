Marek Schlenker Selected by Penticton Vees in 2025 WHL Expansion Draft

Calgary, Alta. - The Penticton Vees have selected Portland goaltender Marek Schlenker in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft. The Okotoks, Alberta, native appeared in 30 games for the Winterhawks in his rookie season in the WHL. The 2006-born netminder held a 13-10-1-0 record with a 3.70 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

On December 11 in Everett, the 5-foot-10, 164-pound, right-catching goalie turned aside a career-high 48 shots in a 4-3 Portland win in Everett.

Wishing you all the best in the Okanagan Valley! Thank you for everything, Marek!

Once a Winterhawk, always a Winterhawk.

See below for the WHL's release:

The Penticton Vees, set to compete in their inaugural Western Hockey League season in 2025-26, acquired 22 players during the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft.

The Vees selected one player from each of 13 WHL Clubs, while agreed upon trades involving seven WHL Clubs were accepted in place of expansion draft selections. The Medicine Hat Tigers and Spokane Chiefs have been granted an accommodation based on advancing to the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

2025 WHL Expansion Draft - Penticton Vees Selections, Listed by Former Club

Brandon Wheat Kings - Davies, Isaac (Forward, 2008)

Calgary Hitmen - see Approved Trade #1

Edmonton Oil Kings - Smith, Kaenan (Goaltender, 2008)

Everett Silvertips - see Approved Trade #2

Kamloops Blazers - Anderlini, Kalan (Defence, 2006)

Kelowna Rockets - see Approved Trade #3

Lethbridge Hurricanes - Norrie, Cameron (Forward, 2007)

Medicine Hat Tigers - granted WHL Championship extension*

Moose Jaw Warriors - Hughes, Ethan (Forward, 2006)

Portland Winterhawks - Schlenker, Marek (Goaltender, 2006)

Prince Albert Raiders - Bursaw, Liam (Forward, 2007)

Prince George Cougars - Danis, Matteo (Forward, 2005)

Red Deer Rebels - Pederson, Doogan (Defence, 2006)

Regina Pats - Almen, Corban (Forward, 2007)

Saskatoon Blades - see Approved Trade #4

Seattle Thunderbirds - see Approved Trade #5

Spokane Chiefs - granted WHL Championship extension*

Swift Current Broncos - see Approved Trade #6

Tri-City Americans - Burick, Sean (Defence, 2008)

Vancouver Giants - see Approved Trade #7

Victoria Royals - Danyleyko, Wyatt (Forward, 2007)

Wenatchee Wild - Reyelts, Andrew (Goaltender, 2006)

* = the winner of the 2025 WHL Championship has received an expansion draft extension through the conclusion of the 2025 Memorial Cup; the losing team in the 2025 WHL Championship will be required to submit its protected list on the second day after elimination

Approved Trades

Penticton Vees acquire 2006-born forward Chase Valliant (Surrey, B.C.) and 2008-born defenceman Easton LaPlante (Calgary, Alta.) from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Penticton Vees acquire 2006-born goaltender Jesse Sanche (Kamloops, B.C.) from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.

Penticton Vees acquire a 2025 fifth-round pick in lieu of selecting a player from the Kelowna Rockets.

Penticton Vees acquire 2006-born defenceman Morgan Tastad (Loreburn, Sask.), 2006-born defenceman Ethan Weber (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), and a 2025 second-round pick (31st overall) from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick (24th overall).

Penticton Vees acquire 2006-born forward Diego Johnson (Fort St. James, B.C.) from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Penticton Vees acquire 2005-born forward Brady Birnie (Regina, Sask.), 2005-born defenceman Nolan Stevenson (Shaunavon, Sask.), and 2009-born forward Brooks DeMars (Hugo, Minn.) from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick, 2028 first-round pick (conditional).

Penticton Vees acquire acquire a 2026 fifth-round pick in lieu of selecting a player from the Vancouver Giants

2025 WHL Expansion Draft - Penticton Vees Acquisitions, Listed by Position

GOALTENDERS (4)

Reyelts, Andrew (2006, Wenatchee Wild)

Sanche, Jesse (2006, Everett Silvertips)

Schlenker, Marek (2006, Portland Winterhawks)

Smith, Kaenan (2008, Edmonton Oil Kings)

DEFENCE (7)

Anderlini, Kalan (2006, Kamloops Blazers)

Burick, Sean (2008, Tri-City Americans)

LaPlante, Easton (2008, Calgary Hitmen)

Pederson, Doogan (2006, Red Deer Rebels)

Stevenson, Nolan (2005, Swift Current Broncos)

Tastad, Morgan (2006, Saskatoon Blades)

Weber, Ethan (2006, Saskatoon Blades)

FORWARD (11)

Almen, Corban (2007, Regina Pats)

Birnie, Brady (2005, Swift Current Broncos)

Bursaw, Liam (2007, Prince Albert Raiders)

Danyleyko, Wyatt (2007, Victoria Royals)

Davies, Isaac (2008, Brandon Wheat Kings)

DeMars, Brooks (2009, Swift Current Broncos)

Danis, Matteo (2005, Prince George Cougars)

Hughes, Ethan (2006, Moose Jaw Warriors)

Johnson, Diego (2006, Seattle Thunderbirds)

Norrie, Cameron (2007, Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Valliant, Chase (2006, Calgary Hitmen)

The Vees were given 24 hours to review the submitted protected lists and make their selections from the available players or negotiate trades with other WHL Clubs.

Penticton will be permitted to dress four (4) 20-year-old players in all pre-season, regular season, and playoff games during the 2025-26 WHL season only. Should Penticton win the WHL Championship, they will only be permitted to dress three (3) 20-year-old players in the 2026 Memorial Cup.

