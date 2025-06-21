2025 NHL Draft Profile: Diego Buttazzoni

June 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Diego Buttazzoni was an offensive threat during his third season with the Portland Winterhawks, as he registered 38 goals, 39 assists, and 77 points, including at least one point in 50 of his 63 games played.

The Langley, British Columbia, native possesses a lethal shot, which gave Western Hockey League netminders fits. Buttazzoni has a shoot-first, ask-questions-later mentality and found the back of the net from all areas of the ice. Whether he set up for a one-timer on the flank during a power play, unleashing a wrist shot off the rush, or finding soft areas on the ice to receive a pass from a linemate, opposing teams had to account for Buttazzoni every shift.

His ability to use his 5-foot-9, 183-pound frame to his advantage showcased his work in the gym, as his upper and lower body strength made it hard for defenders to knock him off the puck, especially when attacking in transition.

During the regular season, the left-shot forward scored two goals in six contests and had 20 multi-point games. On the power play, Buttazzoni scored 16 goals and 15 assists. Then, during Portland's back-to-back run to the Western Conference Championship series, he had nine power-play tallies in 18 games.

When the lights got brighter during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Buttzzoni picked up his play and was a reliable scoring option. He had a point in 12 games, and eight of those he ended the night with multiple points. In Game 4 against the number one seed Everett Silvertips, he had four points, a career high. Five times he put up three points, proving that when the games got tighter, he could rise to the occasion.

Buttazzoni landed 141st on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2025

2025 NHL Draft Profile: Diego Buttazzoni - Portland Winterhawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.