Broncos Acquire 2025 1st Round Pick in Draft Day Deal with Wheat Kings

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos were busy on day one of the WHL Prospects Draft heading into Round 1 and making a trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Broncos will have a first round pick in this year's draft after acquiring Brandon's 1st round pick (15th Overall), a 2nd round pick in 2025 (Saskatooon) along with the Wheat Kings 3rd round pick in 2027 and their 3rd & 6th round picks in 2028 along with 09' forward Alex Letourneau (Legal, AB) in exchange for '05 forward Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) & 05' defenceman Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB).

It's the first time since 2019 that an overaged forward has been traded for a 1st round pick in the Western Hockey League.

The Broncos would like to wish Luke Mistelbacher & Grayson Burzynski all the best in Brandon and thank them for all their contributions on and off the ice for the organization. The Broncos would also like to welcome Alex and the Letourneau family to Swift Current.

