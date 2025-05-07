Daneault Named CJHL Rookie of the Year

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club is proud to announce that the 2008-born forward Easton Daneault has been named the Canadian Junior Hockey League Rookie of the Year.

Daneault, 17, was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh-round (146th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The Red Deer, AB, product spent the 2024-2025 season with the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League where he appeared in 54 regular season games collecting 56 points (21g-35a) along with 60 penalty minutes while adding seven points (1g-6a) along with 12 penalty minutes in 11 post-season games with Drumheller. Daneault finished the regular season second in Dragons scoring and tied for seventh in AJHL scoring while leading all rookie scorers. He was named the AJHL Rookie of the Year.

The 5'10, 150-pound forward signed with the Hurricanes in December making his WHL debut on December 27th, 2024, against the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Daneault appeared in six regular season games with the Hurricanes registering one assist coming in his debut. Following the conclusion of his season with Drumheller, Daneault joined Lethbridge for the remainder of the year as he appeared in eight playoff games with the 'Canes where he tallied two assists along with six penalty minutes.

Daneault is expected to be on the main roster for the Hurricanes for the upcoming 2025-2026 regular season.

