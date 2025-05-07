Americans select forward Ben Oliverio ninth overall in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

Kennewick, WA - The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft was held Wednesday, and the Tri-City Americans selected forward Ben Oliverio with the ninth overall selection.

Oliverio, from Calgary, Alberta, was drafted out of the Calgary Northstars U15 team after recording 77 points (37-40-77) in just 28 games during the 2024-25 season. He also led the AEHL U15 league in penalty minutes with 88.

He continued his torrid scoring pace into the playoffs, posting 31 points (11-20-31) in just 10 post season games.

"Ben is the motor for his team," said Americans assistant general manager Roy Stasiuk. "We're bringing in not only a highly skilled forward in Ben, but he also has a leadership component that we find is so important."

At the 2025 Alberta Cup, which pits the top WHL draft eligible players in Alberta against each other, Oliverio scored three goals and three assists in five games to help Team Red win the tournament. He served as Team Red's captain in those games.

Oliverio marks the fourth straight time the Americans have had their first-round pick come out of the Calgary area, joining Jackson Smith (2022, 2nd), Cruz Pavao (2023, 13th) and Aden Bouchard (2024, 3rd).

The remaining rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft, along with the U.S. Priority Draft, begins Thursday morning at 8 AM.

