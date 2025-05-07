Rockets Trade Draft Pick to Vees in Lieu of Player in WHL Expansion Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club has traded a fifth-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft to the Penticton Vees in lieu of having the Vees select player from the Rockets roster in the WHL Expansion Draft ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Western Hockey League teams were permitted to protect either:

1. 16 players aged 17 to 20 years old (born in 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005) appearing on their 50-player, Injured, Suspended, Graduate, Special Import, and 20-year-old Lists, plus an additional six (6) players appearing on their College List.

OR

2. 14 players aged 17 to 19 years old (born in 2008, 2007, 2006) and three (3) 20-year-old players (born in 2005) appearing on their 50-player, Injured, Suspended, Graduate, Special Import, and 20-year-old Lists, plus an additional six (6) players on their College List.

Players aged 16 (born in 2009) are exempt from the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft for all WHL Clubs.

Penticton was eligible to select one (1) player from each WHL Club for a total of 22 players, with trades between Penticton and WHL Clubs for a player(s) and/or draft picks permitted in place of the expansion pick.

