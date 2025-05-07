Broncos Draft Cohenn Rotar in Round One of the WHL Prospects Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos started Day 1 of the WHL Prospects Draft without a first round pick but end up making two trades before landing on their pick in of Cohenn Rotar (Grande Prairie, AB) of the Grande Prairie U15 AAA Storm of the Alberta Elite Hockey League.

The Broncos got into the draft conversation by first trading 05 ¬Â² born players Luke Mistelbacher & Grayson Burzynski for a plethora of picks including the 15th overall pick in the draft.

Following the pick, General Manager Chad Leslie worked out a deal with the Saskatoon Blades and traded the 15th overall pick to Saskatoon in exchange for the 22nd overall pick, the 72nd & 93rd pick in tomorrow Draft rounds of 4 & 5.

The Broncos would keep the pick and select Rotar, 14, who turns 15 on May 10th finished the U15 AAA season with 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 34 games played. He also suited up for the Alberta Cup Showcase prior to the draft scoring two goals and an assist in five games for Team Alberta Gold.

"Cohenn is an offensive, creative player with a very high ceiling," General Manager Chad Leslie says "He createsa lot of off the rush, is comfortable making plays in the offensive zone and is dangerous on the power play. We are excited to add him to our group."

The Broncos would like to welcome Cohenn & the entire Rotar family to Swift Current and are looking forward introducing you to the organization and our fans soon.

Day 2 of the WHL Prospects Draft starts at 9:00 AM ST with the US Prospects Draft, the Broncos will select 13th and 35th. The remainder of the Prospects Draft will start following the US Draft TBD.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.