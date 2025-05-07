Hitmen Acquire Ben MacBeath and Three Draft Picks in Exchange for Carson Wetsch

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have traded forward Carson Wetsch and a conditional second round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for 2008-born defenceman Ben MacBeath, a first-round pick in 2027 (Kelowna), second-round pick in 2025 and third-round pick in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We have seen Carson grow as a player and person as part of the Hitmen organization since he was 15 years old." said Calgary Hitmen Vice President Mike Moore. "He has had a significant impact as a player and as the captain of our team. His dedication to the community over his tenure with us will leave a lasting impact on our organization"

"Carson is a character person and player and has demonstrated this through his commitment and exemplary representation of the Hitmen organization" said General Manager Garry Davidson.

Wetsch was drafted by the Hitmen 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round selection of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The forward went on to play 181 games with the Hitmen recording 124 points (68g, 56a).

In addition to future draft picks, the Calgary Hitmen acquire defenceman Ben MacBeath. A product of Calgary, MacBeath played the 2024-25 season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL) finishing the season with 34 points (4g, 30a).

"Ben is the complete package with a high hockey IQ and great feet" continued Davidson "He is coming off a great season in the BCHL and will be a welcomed addition to fill in our backend as a left-handed defenceman."

BEN MacBEATH - DEFENCE

HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB

DOB: March 4, 2008

HEIGHT: 6'2

WEIGHT: 180 lbs

SHOOTS: Left

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS

2024-25 Salmon Arm Silver Backs CSSHL U15 53 4 30 34

2023-24 Edge School U18 CSSHL U18 26 6 23 29

2022-23 Yale Hockey Academy 15U AAA 28 7 36 43

