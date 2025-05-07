Giants Don't Lose a Player in Expansion Draft

May 7, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants were able to protect everyone on their roster in the 2025 Western Hockey League Expansion Draft.

The Penticton Vees, who are joining the WHL full-time in the 2025-26 season, were permitted to select one player from each of the 22 WHL clubs to help build their roster for their inaugural season.

In the end, Penticton waived their pick of a player from the Giants in exchange for a fifth round draft pick in 2026.

Full results of the Expansion Draft were announced on WHL.ca earlier today. Additional coverage of the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft can be seen during the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Show on Victory+.

The first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft will be livestreamed FREE on Victory+, with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The Vees will play in the B.C. Division of the Western Conference in 2025-26. There will be no other changes to WHL alignment.

