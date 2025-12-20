Perreault Hat-Trick Lifts Royals Past Giants

Published on December 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants' Burke Hood battles Victoria Royals' Heath Nelson

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants' Burke Hood battles Victoria Royals' Heath Nelson(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

LANGLEY, B.C. - Victoria Royals forward Ludovic Perreault scored a natural hat-trick on Friday night to help his club defeat the Vancouver Giants 5-1 at Langley Events Centre.

The Giants went down 1-0 after 20 minutes and were trailing 4-0 after 40 minutes, before the teams exchanged third period goals.

Vancouver falls to 15-18-1-1 following the loss, while the Royals improve to 13-11-4-3. This was the Giants last game before the holiday break. They return on December 27 at Kelowna.

Ryan Lin scored the lone goal for Vancouver late in the third period off a pass from Cameron Schmidt, who increased his point streak to 15 games (10G-13A).

Nolan Stewart and Caleb Matthews also scored for the Royals, in addition to the three from Perreault.

Perreault had the only goal of the opening period, scoring off a broken play at the side of the net with 7.5 seconds left in the first period.

At the 6:45 mark of the second, Perreault found the back of the net again after receiving a pass in the slot from teammate Reggie Newman.

Less than four minutes later, Perreault completed his first career WHL hat-trick when he went upstairs from the right circle, making it 3-0 midway through the second period.

Before the middle frame came to a close, Matthews scored on a great individual effort to make the score 4-0 for Victoria.

Lin scored with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to make it 4-1, before an empty-net goal from Stewart made it a 5-1 final score. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 7/4/7 = 18 | VIC - 10/13/9 = 32

PP: VAN- 0/4 | VIC - 0/2

Face-Offs: VAN - 30 | VIC - 29 3 STARS

1st: VIC - Ludovic Perreault- 3G, 3 SOG, +4

2nd: VIC - Caleb Matthews - 1G, 2A, 2 SOG, +4

3rd: VIC - Nolan Stewart - 1G, 3A, 3 SOG, +4 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (27 saves / 31 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Ethan Eskit (16 saves / 17 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"I thought Victoria defended well. Last night we were able to create some numerical advantages. We had a lot more jump last night. I think tonight we saw some physical and mental fatigue, especially from some of the younger guys. Not the effort we wanted." - Head Coach Parker Burgess

UPCOMING

The Giants return from the holiday break on December 27 with a visit to Kelowna.

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, December 27 Kelowna Prospera Place 6:05 PM

Sunday, December 28 Kamloops Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is on Sunday, December 28 against the Kamloops Blazers! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.