Levshyn Stands Tall, Cougars Edged in Overtime in Everett

Published on December 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the first half of the regular season with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Everett Silvertips on Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena. Alexander Levshyn delivered a sensational performance in goal, stopping 51 of 54 shots, while Corbin Vaughan and Dmitri Yakutsenak provided the Cougars' scoring.

Despite a scoreless opening period, the Silvertips controlled the shot clock early, outshooting the Cougars 25-3. Levshyn was outstanding, turning aside all 25 Everett shots to keep the game deadlocked through 20 minutes.

Prince George struck first in the second period. At the 1:10 mark, Vaughan wired a wrist shot from the right circle that slipped under the crossbar past Raiden LeGall. The goal was briefly reviewed during play before being confirmed, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Levshyn remained sharp, stopping all 15 shots he faced in the period to preserve the advantage heading into the third.

Everett continued to press in the final frame, but Levshyn stood tall once again. The Cougars extended their lead late on the power play-just their lone man-advantage of the night-when Yakutsenak shoveled home his 14th goal of the season at 17:10 to make it 2-0.

The Silvertips answered late. With the net empty, Zackary Shantz scored through heavy traffic at 18:49 to cut the deficit to 2-1. Then, at 19:18, what appeared to be a frozen puck in the crease did not result in a stoppage, and play continued. Landon DuPont located the loose puck and jammed it home to tie the game, sending the 6,000-plus fans at Angel of the Winds Arena into a frenzy and forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, DuPont completed the comeback at 2:47, finishing off a strong individual effort to give Everett a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory.

The Cougars enter the Holiday Break with a 22-9-1-0 record and are back in action on December 27th and 28th against the Victoria Royals.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.