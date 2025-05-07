Royals Sign Henry Peterson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2007-born defenseman Henry Peterson to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 6'3, 190 lbs. defenseman most recently played for the Chippewa Steel in the NAHL, putting up six points (three goals, three assists) in 34 games played. Prior to his time in Chippewa, Peterson led Hermantown High (USHS-MN) in defenseman scoring where he scored 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in three seasons with the school.

Hailing from Duluth, Minnesota, Peterson was listed on NHL Central Scouting's Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, as well as being a finalist for the Reed Larson Award which is given to Minnesota's top senior defenseman.

Peterson is committed to playing Division 1 hockey at the University of St. Thomas.

